Volunteer parents welcome school children arriving at the Theodore Roosevelt School in Burbank, Calif., early Monday, Dec. 17, 2012. Teachers, parents and students are making an anxious return to school this week after a gunman stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Friday, shooting to death 26 people before killing himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Tom Fico holds hands with his son Lucas, 5, as they jump skip on their way to kindergarten, after dropping off his older brother Jake at the Theodore Roosevelt School in Burbank, Calif., early Monday, Dec. 17, 2012. Teachers, parents and students are making an anxious return to school this week after a gunman stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Friday, shooting to death 26 people before killing himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Tom Fico holds his son Lucas, 5, center, as he says good-bye to his older brother Jake, left, at the Theodore Roosevelt School in Burbank, Calif., early Monday, Dec. 17, 2012. Teachers, parents and students are making an anxious return to school this week after a gunman stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Friday, shooting to death 26 people before killing himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Tom Fico holds his son Lucas, 5, as they drop off his older brother Jake, not seen, at the Theodore Roosevelt School in Burbank, Calif., early Monday, Dec. 17, 2012. Teachers, parents and students are making an anxious return to school this week after a gunman stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Friday, shooting to death 26 people before killing himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Manuel Moreno, right, walks his daughter Jady, 6, to the Morris Street elementary school, Monday,Dec. 17, 2012 in Danbury, Conn. Teachers and parents across the country were wrestling with how best to quell children's fears about returning to school for the first time since the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rudy McCarley, left, walks his daughter Zarina to the Morris Street Elementary School, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012 in Danbury, Conn. Teachers and parents across the country were wrestling with how best to quell children's fears about returning to school for the first time since the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)