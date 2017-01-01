Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Almost one-third of new drugs approved by FDA from 2001-2010, including AbbVie's Humira ended up years later with warnings about unexpected, sometimes life-threatening side effects or complications, a new analysis suggests. Results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
This April 8, 2005 file photo shows a bottle of Bextra at a drugstore in New York. Almost one-third of new drugs approved by FDA from 2001-2010, ended up years later with warnings about unexpected, sometimes life-threatening side effects or complications, suggested by an analysis published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The painkiller Bextra was taken off the market in 2005 because of an increased risk of heart problems. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)