Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by interior designer Vern Yip shows Yip's dogs at his him in Atlanta. By creating a dedicated space for pets in a mudroom or laundry room, homeowners can keep their pets' items organized and have a pleasant space to put pets if guests who aren't comfortable with animals come to visit. (David A. Land/Vern Yip via AP)
This undated photo provided by interior designer Vern Yip shows Yip's dogs at his him in Atlanta. By creating a dedicated space for pets in a mudroom or laundry room, homeowners can keep their pets' items organized and have a pleasant space to put pets if guests who aren't comfortable with animals come to visit. (David A. Land/Vern Yip via AP)
This undated photo provided by interior designer Vern Yip shows Yip sitting on a couch with his dogs in his home in Atlanta. With progress in technology, durable rugs made with antimicrobial, stain-resistant fibers have become much more pleasant to the touch and are available in a wide range of styles, making them perfect for pet owners, says Yip. (David A. Land/Vern Yip via AP)
This undated photo provided by Vern Yip shows a mudroom for his pets in his home in Atlanta. Interior designer Yip created a pet-focused mudroom for his dogs, assigning spaces for toys and treats, then adding a sink for easy cleanup. (David A. Land/Vern Yip via AP)
This undated photo provided by Vern Yip shows Yip at his home in Atlanta with his family and dogs. Families with pets have several options for durable, attractive flooring that will stand up to even the most rambunctious pets, including wood flooring with finishes that resist scratching from claws and waterproof ceramic tile designed to look like stone flooring. (David A. Land/Vern Yip via AP)