Copley's Cam Davis (right) hugs competitor Kelvon Blackmon of Kent Roosevelt after Davis placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.87 seconds during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Morgan Kelley (left) races against Wadsworth's Payton Grigsby in the 1600 meter run during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Brandon Howard bites his jersey in reaction to placing third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.46 during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Mitchell Blackburn clears a hurdle as he competes in the 110 meter hurdle event during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Revere's Alexa Langenfeld soars through the air as she competes in the long jump competition during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Highland's Vince Manning nears the finish as he runs in the 1600 meter event at the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Highland's Ethan Gerding competes in the shot put during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Stow's Kayla Thompson (left) competes against Brecksville's Hannah Bach in the 100 meter hurdles event during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Kelsey Dunn releases her disc as she competes in the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Copley's Lauren Taylor (right) sprints alongside teammate Morgan Buchanan in the 100 meter dash during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Nya Bussey sprints down the track as she competes in the 100 meter dash during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Kent Roosevelt's Kelvon Blackmon, Copley's Cam Davis, Highland's Anthony McCartney and Roosevelt's Scott Desmond sprint down the track in the 100 meter dash during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Alex Jones sprints down the track as he competes in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.04 seconds during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Copley's Lauren Taylor (right) hands the baton off to teammate Cortni Arp in the 4x200 meter relay event during the Suburban League track meet held at Nordonia High School's Boliantz Stadium in Macedonia on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)