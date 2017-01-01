Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summa Akron City Hospital's main entrance on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Thomas Malone talks of his plans has the new president and CEO of Summa Health System effective in January as he sits in his office at Akron City Hospital Monday, Nov. 17, 2014 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The announcement that, after 146 years, the “The Greatest Show on Earth” is calling it quits brings back fond memories for generations of Akron residents and also a painful reminder of the city’s role in a dark day in circus lore.