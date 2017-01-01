Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A model of the new Summa tower on display at the groundbreaking for the new structure on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa representatives turn dirt at the groundbreaking for its new tower on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro talks about the importance of Summa Health as a public health partner working to resolve opiate addiction and overdose problem and high infant mortality rate at the Summa groundbreaking for its new tower on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Guests clap after the dirt is turned at the Summa groundbreaking for its new tower on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
James Hardy speaks for Mayor Dan Horrigan at the groundbreaking for the new Summa tower on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Health Board of Directors Jim Mcilvaine welcomes guests at the groundbreaking for its new tower on Monday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)