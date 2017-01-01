Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dr. Frank Zurfley is joined on stage by his daughters Juliet Zurfley, 3, (left) and Elyse Zurfley, 5, who are wearing t-shirts stating, "Daddy's Lucky Charm" during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. Dr. Zurfley will spend his preliminary year at Summa and his dermatology residency at Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Whitney Sommers announces that residency in family medicine will be at Summa Health System during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sarah Khoncarly announces that her transitional year will be at Summa Health System and her radiology-diagnostic residency will be at Case Western/MetroHealth Medical Center during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michael Graham announces that his internal medicine residency will be at Summa Health System during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michael McFadden announces that his psychiatry residency will be at Summa Health System during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rahul Dasgupta announces that his internal medicine residency will be at Summa Health System during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)