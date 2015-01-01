Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A patient is wheeled into the Summa Akron City Hospital Emergency Room in Akron. Starting January 1, the emergency unit will be using a new, unknown staff of physicians due to a contract expiration. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Summa Akron City Hospital Emergency Room in Akron. Starting January 1, the emergency unit will be using a new, unknown staff of physicians due to a contract expiration. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)