Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dr. Cliff Deveny, the interim CEO of Summa Health at Summa Akron City Hospital, May 4, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Akron City Hospital on Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A rendering provided by Summa Health of its 300,000 square-foot West Tower facility that will serve as the new front door to the Summa Akron Campus when construction is completed in spring of 2019.
Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D., interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa, gestures while answering a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton in this Feb. 23, file photo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Cliff Deveny, M.D. newly named interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Summa listens to a question during an interview at the Fairlawn Hilton in this Feb. 23, file photo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign directs visitor at Summa Akron City Hospital on Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)