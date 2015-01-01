Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dr. Jeff Wright, president of Summa Emergency Associates talks outside a continuing education meeting at the Highland Theater in Akron. Dr. Ross Henschen, retired after 29 years with SEA is on the right. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Ross Henschen, retired after 29 years with Summa Emergency Associates talks outside a continuing education meeting at the Highland Theater in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two women walk across West Market Street to a continuing education meeting for area doctors and nurses at the Highland Theater in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group of people walk to a continuing education meeting for area doctors and nurses at the Highland Theater in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group of people walk attend a continuing education meeting for area doctors and nurses at the Highland Theater in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)