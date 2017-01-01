Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The former headquarters of Goodyear located in the East End/Market Street Corridor will be the new home of SummaCare Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The former headquarters of Goodyear located in the East End/Market Street Corridor will be the new home of SummaCare Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
SummaCare will be moving their offices from this current downtown location to the former headquarters of Goodyear located in the East End/Market Street Corridor Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
SummaCare will be moving their offices from this current downtown location to the former headquarters of Goodyear located in the East End/Market Street Corridor Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
When the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store in Akron closes Friday, it will mean more than just having to find a new place to buy discounted bakery items. It also will mark the end of nearly three decades’ worth of friendships.