Laura and Mike Dudley of Hudson sit on the balcony overlooking the Cuyahoga river at Burntwoocd Tavern in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The bar dining area at Burntwoocd Tavern where the balconies have views of the Cuyahoga river on Riverview Parkway in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Burntwoocd Tavern on Riverview Parkway has dining balconies with views overlooking the Cuyahoga River. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Even indoor tables have views of the Cuyahoga river at Burntwoocd Tavern on Riverview Parkway in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Rubberducks fans order drinks and watch the action on the field from a shaded bar at the Tiki Terrace in right field at Canal Park. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron Rubberducks fans survey the action on the field from the Tiki Terrace just past the right field wall during Sunday's game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A beer sits on a bar decorated with old Akron Aeros baseball cards at the Tiki Terrace in right field at Canal Park. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
The meat and cheese plate at the Nauti Vine Winery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rays of sun shine down on patrons on the lower patio at the Nauti Vine Winery in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Arista Wise of Wooster sips her wild berry slushie on the deck at the Nauti Vine Winery with her friend Mikey Johnson of Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Caprese Brick Oven Artisan Flatbread Pizza is one of seven flatbread pizzas on the menu at the Nauti Vine Winery in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group of friends meet after work and enjoy flatbread pizza and wine on the patio at the Nauti Vine Winery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cheryl and Robert Gurinowitsch (left) of Uniontown and their friends Fanie and Troy Andreff of Uniontown enjoy the food, wine and scenery as they sit on the upper patio at the Nauti Vine Winery in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Christa Wright (left) and Alexis Knott (right) celebrate the birthday of their friend Trenna Tucker (center) at Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar on Mill Street in Akron. Nuevo has a rooftop dining area overlooking downtown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrons sit at the outside bart Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar on Mill Street in Akron. The outside bar and rooftop dining area overlooks downtown Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The view of the Barberton Reservoir from the patio at The Winery at Wolf Creek in Copley. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrons enjoy drinks on the patio at The Winery at Wolf Creek in Copley. The winery sits on top of a hill and overlooks the Barberton Reservoir. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Winery at Wolf Creek. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrons enjoy the patio view at The Winery at Wolf Creek in Copley. The winery overlooks the Barberton Reservoir. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sienna Harmon, 7, of Copley feeds goats at The Winery at Wolf Creek in Copley. The winery overlooks the Barberton Reservoir and features grape vines and goats. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)