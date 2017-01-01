Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike Kraynak, Pastor of St. Lukes Ministries in Copley (left) and Rachel Jarvis of Cuyahoga Falls sing praises during the Love Akron celebration at Akron First Assembly Church of God on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Daniel Brown of Canton (top) and Chris Vasquez of Munroe Falls participate in the Love Akron celebration at Akron First Assembly Church of God on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
House of the Lord Pastor Dennis Butts talks to a gathering at the Love Akron celebration at Akron First Assembly Church of God on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
