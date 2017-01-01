Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A close up of an animal rescue oxygen mask taken during a training session at the Barberton Fire Department on Thursday. A total of 45 rescue kits were donated to 14 area fire and police departments through the efforts of members of the Barberton High School Four City Compact Nursing Group and the Invisible Fence Brand and will be used to efficiently administer oxygen to animals rescued from a fire. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mia, a golden doodle owned by Alliana Hardgrove of North Canton, watches as Barberton High School Advancement to Nursing students Megan North (right) and Marissa Hier demonstrate the use of an animal rescue oxygen mask during a training session at the Barberton Fire Department on Thursday. A total of 45 rescue kits were donated to 14 area fire and police departments through the efforts of members of the Barberton High School Four City Compact Nursing Group and the Invisible Fence Brand and will be used to efficiently administer oxygen to animals rescued from a fire. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Barberton High School Advancement to Nursing students Megan North, Marissa Hier and Cassie Wyrick watch a demonstration on the use of an animal rescue oxygen mask during a training session at the Barberton Fire Department on Thursday. A total of 45 rescue kits were donated to 14 area fire and police departments through the efforts of members of the Barberton High School Four City Compact Nursing Group and the Invisible Fence Brand and will be used to efficiently administer oxygen to animals rescued from a fire. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Miss Molly, aYorkiepoo, (left) gets a head scratch after she and her owner, Clinton Fire Chief Brent Frey, watched a demonstration of the use of an animal rescue oxygen mask kit during a training session at the Barberton Fire Department on Thursday. A total of 45 rescue kits were donated to Clinton and 13 other area fire and police departments through the efforts of members of the Barberton High School Four City Compact Nursing Group and the Invisible Fence Brand and will be used to efficiently administer oxygen to animals rescued from a fire. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)