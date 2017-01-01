Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cadet patrols the midway at the Ohio State Fair Thursday in Columbus. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday in Columbus. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio Gov. John Kasich talks with fairgoers while he tours the Ohio State Fair, Thursday in Columbus. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
A person is attended to as authorities respond after the Fire Ball amusement ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday in Columbus. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. (Justin Eckard via AP)
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday in Columbus. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Authorities stand near damaged chairs of the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday in Columbus. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Riders tilt on the Superman, one of the more intense rides, at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ryan Corbett and his son, Trevor Corbett, 10, of Akron ride the Scrambler at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Riders buy tickets at the Summit County Fair on Thursday, in Tallmadge. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ryan Corbett and his son, Trevor Corbett, 10, of Akron buckle into the Scrambler at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)