Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A deputy leads defendant Willard McCarley out of the courtroom after he was found guilty for the 1992 death of Charlene Puffenbarger before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phyllis Puffenbarger holds a family photo of her daughter, Charlene after Willard McCarley was found guilty for her 1992 death before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ken Puffenbarger (left), brother of the slain Charlene Puffenbarger, thanks Summit County assistant prosecutor John Baumoel after Willard McCarley was found guilty of murder before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phyllis Puffenbarger thanks Summit County assistant prosecutor John Baumoel after Willard McCarley was found guilty for the 1992 death of her daughter before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Willard McCarley (left) talks to his defense attorney John Greven before his murder case goes to the jury in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Twinsburg Township Police Officer Eric Breiding leaves the witness stand before closing arguments in the murder case of Willard McCarley before Summit county Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield instructs the jury before deliberations in the murder trial of Willard McCarleyWednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Willard McCarley (seated left) listens to his defense attorney Scott Rilley present his closing argument to the jury before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel holds up a deputy's jacket obtained at the residence of Willard McCarley during closing arguments in the murder case of Willard McCarley before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger and Puffenbarger's then three-year-old son said a police officer killed his mother. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Willard McCarley listens to his defense attorney Scott Rilley present his closing argument to the jury before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)