A man examines fire damage while a memorial grows outside 693 Fultz Street on Wednesday in Akron. A fire broke out at the home on Monday killing five children and two adults. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A memorial grows outside 693 Fultz Street on Wednesday, in Akron. A fire broke out at the home on Monday killing five children and two adults. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stormmie Weddle adds balloons to the growing memorial outside 693 Fultz Street with her son Jazzaire Weddle, 6, on Wednesday in Akron. A fire broke out at the home on Monday killing five children and two adults. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robinson Community Learning Center sixth graders Andrew Troutman, 12 (font) Davieire Hosey, 12m and Angel Miller, 13, attempt to bring worms to the surface with a mixture of water and dry mustard as they analyze the soil at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens as part of Stan Hywet's Preserving the Past program, a problem-based learning STEM curriculum on the historic preservation. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)