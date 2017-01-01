Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dominick Bannevich, 10, waves goodbye to the "Soothing Bunny," a sensory friendly Easter Bunny at Belden Village Mall Saturday in Canton. Gina Bannevich started the "Soothing Bunny" at the mall for her son Dominick who has autism. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gina Bannevich (left) and her husband Jason and their children Giavonna, 8 (left) and Dominick, 10, pose with the "Soothing Bunny," a sensory friendly Easter Bunny at Belden Village Mall Saturday in Canton. Gina Bannevich started the "Soothing Bunny" at the mall for her son Dominick who has autism. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)