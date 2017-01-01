Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
General Douglas MacArthur returns to the Philippines with Philippine President Sergio Osmena to his right, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Carlos P. Romulo at his rear, and Sutherland on his left. Harry Donovan, Sr., 85, of Fairlawn, who is the 2012 Summit County Veteran of the Year, is the shorter man behind MacArthur. (Photo by Gaetano Faillace)
Harry Donovan and his wife, Fran, with great grandsons Parker, Cole, and Hunter. Donovan was part of the group of people returning to the Philippines in the famous photo with General MacArthur. (Family photo)
A copy of a WWII photo of Harry Donovan serving in the Navy who was part of the group of people returning to the Philippines in the famous photo with General MacArthur. (Family photo)
Copies of WWII photos (bottom left and right) and medals belonging to Harry Donovan serving in the Navy. Donovan was part of the group of people returning to the Philippines in the famous photo with General MacArthur. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Harry Donovan who served in the Navy and was part of the group of people returning to the Philippines in the famous photo with General MacArthur, was the Veteran of the Year in 2012. (Family photo)