Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Photo of the gravestone obelisk of Brevet Major General Alvin C. Voris at Glendale Cemetery in Akron. The Summit County Historical Society is giving a Summit Award to Voris next month. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
An undated copy of a Civil War photo of Union General Alvan C. Voris .
Leianne Neff Heppner, executive director of the Summit County Historical Society, talks about some of the historical pieces connected to Brevet Major General Alvin C. Voris at the Society on Thursday, in Akron. The Society is giving a Summit Award to Voris next month. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Allan Johnson Jr. (left) holds a photo of his Civil War great grandfather Union General Alvin Voris who was wounded with a bullet held by Johnson's son Allan Johnson III. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Civil War bullet removed from Union General Alvin Voris, and in the possession of his great grandson Allan Johnson Jr. of Akron. The General lived and the bullet was removed from him. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame medallion of Brevet Major General Alvin C. Voris that is on display at the Summit County Historical Society.. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo of Brevet Major General Alvin C. Voris that is on display at the Summit County Historical Society. The Society is giving a Summit Award to Voris next month. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A copy of a Civil War photo of Union Col. Alvan C. Voris with the 67th Ohio Volunteer Infantry at the siege of Richmond, Va. in July 1864.