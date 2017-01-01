Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Aya Hussein, 4, a student at Summit Educational Service Center, uses a toy camera to capture photos in the classroom on Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls. The pre-school program received a 5-star Step Up to Quality rating from the state. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Educational Service Center special education teacher Alexa Pylypiak works with Jaidyn Greenstreet, 4, with a weather watcher activity on Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The pre-school program received a 5-star Step Up to Quality rating from the state. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Educational Service Center Early Childhood Intervention Specialist Karen Fuller plays with building blocks with Angel Pokhrel, 5, (left) and Rihanna Bhattarai 4, on Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls. The pre-school program received a 5-star Step Up to Quality rating from the state. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Educational Service Center Intervention Specialist Heather Brolly works with Thomas Ashurst, 5, in making a snowstorm in a bottle on Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls. The pre-school program received a 5-star Step Up to Quality rating from the state. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)