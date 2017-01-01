Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joseph Ruhlin, the Akron fire union treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 is seen on the TV screen during his video arraignment before Chief Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joseph Ruhlin, the Akron fire union treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 smiles on the two TV screens during his video arraignment before Chief Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)