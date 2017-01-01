Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Atlanta Falcons' Taylor Gabriel (left) catches a pass as Julio Jones looks on during a workout at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack celebrates beating the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Atlanta Falcons' Alex Mack is hurt during the first half of the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)