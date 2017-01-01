Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during a workout at the football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Thursday. The Falcons are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick checks photos of plays on the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, Jan. 14 in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick has a knack for turning unheralded, no-name guys into key contributors. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.