New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)