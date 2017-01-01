Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 18, 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will battle the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) holds the AFC Championship trophy�as he celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship game, Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.�(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)