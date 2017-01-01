Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A'Mere Marsh of Akron, 4, gets assistance putting on a super hero mask from Spiderman during the Super Hero and Princess Weekend event held at Lock 3 in Akron, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Six-year-old Abigail Leffler of Fairlawn (left) and her sister Avery, 5, get autographs from La Princesa Latina and Little Mermaid during the Super Hero and Princess Weekend event held at Lock 3 in Akron, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Dressed as Aladdin, Justin Cohen of Kent (left) and his princess Jasmine Yuzik, 8, dance with other young children and princesses during a sing-along activity at the Super Hero and Princess Weekend event held at Lock 3 in Akron, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Five-year-old Marissa Brown (center rear) and her four-year-old cousin Daniella Lanier dance with Snow White (left) and La Princesa Latina during a sing-along activity at the Super Hero and Princess Weekend event held at Lock 3 in Akron, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Dressed as Aladdin, Justin Cohen of Kent (left) and his princess Jasmine Yuzik, 8, dance with other young children and La Princesa Latina (right) during a sing-along activity at the Super Hero and Princess Weekend event held at Lock 3 in Akron, Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
