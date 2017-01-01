Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo shows street signs where Jerry Siegel lived in the Glenville neighborhood in Cleveland. The Siegel house has become a mini-pilgrimage site for Superman fans and it's easy to pick it out on a street with a mix of renovated and dilapidated homes. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
This Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo shows oversized Superman comic book pages displayed on a fence outside of what was once Joe Shuster's boyhood home in Cleveland. Superman collaborators Jerry Siegel and Shuster lived several blocks apart in the Glenville neighborhood which shaped their lives, dreams for the future and their imagery of the Man of Steel. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
In this Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo shows a man riding his bicycle past the Home of Superman plaque in Cleveland. Superman collaborators Jerry Siegel and Shuster lived several blocks apart in the Glenville neighborhood which shaped their lives, dreams for the future and their imagery of the Man of Steel. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
In this Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo shows a superman figure on the porch where Jerry Siegel lived in Cleveland. Superman collaborators Siegel and Joe Shuster lived several blocks apart in the Glenville neighborhood which shaped their lives, dreams for the future and their imagery of the Man of Steel. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)