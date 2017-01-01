Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chief James Nice shares a laugh about needing an air conditioner in the room on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Council President Marilyn Keith speaks about the condition of the firehouse ceilings as she looks up at it on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fireman and policeman congregate on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mayor Dan Horrigan speaks on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mayor Dan Horrigan speaks on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fire Chief Clarence Tucker speaks about the fire department needs on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron. Mayor Horrigan spoke at the firehouse to announce his plan to increase taxes to fund fire and police force, as well as fix the harsh city roads. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.