Linda Wood smokes a concentrated form of marijuana called a "dab" at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Wood started using marijuana for pain relief after a hip-replacement surgery. She joined the club because her apartment does not allow marijuana use. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Jaymen Johnson, who owns the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, discusses his private marijuana club, one of the United States' only legal pot venues, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Speakeasy has been open since 2013. Colorado allows pot clubs, but state lawmakers ultimately decided against a plan to regulate them statewide. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Alea Vigil, 34, right, smokes a concentrated form of marijuana at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot venues, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The private club serves only food and water, and no alcohol is allowed. Members have to bring their own weed and pay a membership fee of $25 a month. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Alaura Zortman, 27, stands outside of the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Zortman, a dog trainer and tattoo artist, discounts the notion that the private marijuana club is a "drug den," describing it as a nice and safe place to consume pot. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)