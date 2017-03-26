Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police operate at a crime scene outside the Cameo Nightclub after a reported fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Members of the ATF and local police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati assistant fire chief Roy Winston speaks during a news conference at police headquarters regarding a fatal shooting at the Cameo club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)