Brecksville's Jack Krusinski comes up for a breath in the boys 100 yard butterfly event during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent Roosevelt's Nick Snellenberger gasps for a breath as he competes in the boys 200 yard freestyle event during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Jack Krusinski (left) hugs Hudson's Jacob Tuckerman after competing in the boys 100 yard butterfly event during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Spectators look on as student athletes compete in a freestyle swimming event during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Copley's swimming coach Liz Hastings (left) cheers on Alex Caye as he competes in the boys 200 yard individual medley during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth junior Matthew Kochman competes in the first heat of the boys 200 yard freestyle during the Suburban League Swimming Championships Saturday at the University of Akron's Ocasek Natatorium. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
