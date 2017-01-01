Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher gestures as he answers questions during a baseball news conference, Jan. 3, in Cleveland after Swisher signed the four-year, $56 million, free-agent contract. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
New York Yankees first baseman Nick Swisher makes a throw to first to put out Baltimore Orioles' Nick Markakis during the eighth inning of a baseball game, last season in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Yankees' Nick Swisher celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Mark Teixeira off a pitch by Chicago White Sox's Hector Santiago during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Aug. 20, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)