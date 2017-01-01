Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Syrian immigrants Riham Alfalih (left), Walaa Hamad, and Bashar Hamad, 8, participate in a candlelight vigil and prayer in Highland Square as a show of support for Syrians under attack on April 13 in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Caryn Musten (left), Najah Habbiyyieh, and Linda Beatty attend a candlelight vigil and prayer in Highland Square as a show of support for Syrians under attack on April 13 in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
People gathered to show support for Syrians under attack during a candlelight vigil and prayer in Highland Square on April 13 in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)