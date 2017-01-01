Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A backyard in Buckhead, Ga., where Wade incorporated a multi-use rec space with a central court style hardscape. The paver area doubles as entertaining and game space, and the basketball court has a motorized goal. (wadeworkscreative.com/Chip Wade via AP)
A convertible pavilion with golf simulator that doubles as an outdoor theater Wade created for a golf-loving client in Brookhaven, Ga. (wadeworkscreative.com/Chip Wade via AP)
A pool area with movable platforms, and concealable hot tub, which make for a multi-use backyard in Johns Creek, Ga., that cleverly maximizes the square footage. (wadeworkscreative.com/Chip Wade via AP)
A honeycomb inspired reading pod Wade designed and built for one of his Forsyth County, Ga. book loving clients. (wadeworkscreative.com/Chip Wade via AP)