Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Margie Barton, a financial counselor at the IU Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, works in her office, Wednesday in Indianapolis. Barton helps to explain how health benefits works once patients arrive at the hospital. Shrinking insurance coverage and soaring treatment costs can swamp patients with piles of unexpected bills. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Margie Barton, a financial counselor at the IU Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center, is photographed in the lobby of the hospital, Wednesday in Indianapolis. Barton helps to explain how health benefits works once patients arrive at the hospital. Shrinking insurance coverage and soaring treatment costs can swamp patients with piles of unexpected bills. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Financial information brochures are displayed on the desk of Margie Barton as she works, Wednesday in Indianapolis. Barton is a a financial counselor at the IU Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. Shrinking insurance coverage and soaring treatment costs can swamp patients with piles of unexpected bills. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)