Downtown buildings are reflected in the newly build Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 73-story, 1,100-foot-high (335.3 meters) Wilshire Grand Center, the tallest building west of the Mississippi, opens Friday, celebrating with lights and fanfare in a once-stodgy downtown that has erupted in new skyscrapers. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The 73-story, 1,100-foot-high (335.3 meters) Wilshire Grand Center is seen behind an apartment building Thursday in Los Angeles. The tallest building west of the Mississippi River, opens its doors on Friday, celebrating with lights and fanfare in a once-stodgy downtown that is sprouting a crop of new skyscrapers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.