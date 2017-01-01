Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Green running back Keith Jarvis (left) is taken down by Tallmadge's Daniel Ray on this second quarter play on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Cordt Skraba leaps up to make intercept a pass intended for Green's Michael Linger during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in Tallmadge, Ohio. The Blue Devils' Johnny Linn assists on the play. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green linebacker Casey Perch (left) can't catch Tallmadge quarterback Anthony Gotto on this 80-yard touchdown run on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge runningback Daniel Ray is swarmed by Green's Kelly Fitzpatrick (top right) and Ron Brant near the goal line on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, in Tallmadge, Ohio. The Blue Devils scored on the next play. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)