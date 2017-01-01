Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Charles Queer approaches the bench to plead no contest before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield. Queer will be sentenced at a later date to charges relating to his drunk-driving crash that killed Patricia Powell, a 17-year-old Ellet High School student. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kate Grady, the aunt of Patricia Powell, 17, who was struck and killed by drunk driver Charles Queer, holds a necklace with an imprint of Powell's fingerprint and her name, after Queer pleads no contest before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield Tuesday. Queer will be sentenced on a later date. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Charles Queer (right) pleads no contest as he stands next to his attorney Michael Callahan before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield. Queer will be sentenced at a later date to charges relating to his drunk-driving crash that killed Patricia Powell, a 17-year-old Ellet High School student. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kate Grady, the aunt of Patricia Powell, 17, who was struck and killed by drunk driver Charles Queer, talks to the media after Queer pleads no contest before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield. Queer will be sentenced on a later date. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)