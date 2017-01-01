Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cub Scout 3412 member David Whytsel waves to the parade watchers along Tallmadge Circle during the Memorial Day parade on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge Police Officer Nate Ickes walks back to the station with his son Colin Ickes, 4, after a Memorial Day parade and service on Monday. Officer Ickes is a member of the color guard. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge Poppy Princess Breah Hurley, 6, and city Law Director Megan Raber carry a wreath during a Memorial Day service at the Tallmadge Cemetery on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Tallmadge Historical Society fire truck drives around the circle during a Memorial Day parade on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Clair Bohon, 6, stands with her father Sgt. Doug Bohan, a member of the Tallmadge Police Color Guard, during a Memorial Day service at the Tallmadge Cemetery on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge High School senior (just graduated) Logan Rapini plays taps during a Memorial Day service at Tallmadge Cemetery on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
