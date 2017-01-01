Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Northwest's Celsie (cq) Channell (center) is blocked by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Madison Frericks (left) and Bianca Macreno in the first match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Bianca Macreno (center) hits th ball between two Northwest defenders in the second match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest's Celsie (cq) Chanell (right) fires a shot past St. Vincent-St. Mary's Bianca Macreno in the second match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest's Sara Eisenmann sets the ball in the first match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game against St. Vincent-St. Mary at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Maria Skora bumps the ball as team mate Chelsea Laury (rear) watches in the second match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game against Northwest at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest's Elizabeth Jacobs (left) shot is blocked by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Maria Skora in the second match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Kiley May gets set to spike the ball against Northwest in the first match of the Division II district semifinal volleyball game at Tallmadge High School on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in Tallmadge, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)