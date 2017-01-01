Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Samantha Cucu types on a laptop inside her classroom at Tappan Middle School in Ann Arbor, Mich. The English and language arts teacher is among a number of educators nationwide who purchase lessons from other teachers online. One site, Teachers Pay Teachers, said it has helped make millionaires out of some of its contributors since launching about 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Hadar Hartstein, aka Miss Kindergarten, who has made a career of selling lesson plans to teachers, poses for a photograph at her home in Lake Forest, Calif. Hartstein is one of the most successful contributors of Teachers Pay Teachers, an online marketplace for teacher-created materials. She creates materials for teaching activities, takes photos of them, then sells the ideas online and says she has earned more than $1 million in sales over the past six years. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)