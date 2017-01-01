Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carson Corle, 17, gets his hair cut into a mohawk during a benefit Friday in Green for fellow Green High School student Ben Ladich, 17, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Proceeds will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deanna Salter, a hair stylist for Signature Hair Studios, hands Kalah Lawson, 16, a just-cut lock of her hair during a benefit for Green High School student Ben Ladich, 17, Friday at the high school in Green. Ladich has non-Hodgkins lymphoma and proceeds from the event will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green High School student Ben Ladich, 17, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma, attends a hair cutting benefit at the school Friday in Green. Proceeds will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carson Corle, 17, gets his hair cut into a mohawk during a benefit Friday in Green for fellow Green High School student Ben Ladich, 17, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Proceeds will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tyler Brown, 9, the son of Green High School principal Cindy Brown, gets his hair cut Friday by Deanna Salter, a hair stylist for Signature Hair Studios during a benefit for GHS student Ben Ladich, 17, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Proceeds will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Ladich (center), 17, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma, attends a hair cutting benefit at Green High School where he is a student Friday in Green. Proceeds will go toward Project Ed Bear at Akron Children's Hospital where Ladich receives treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)