Teenager Brogan Rafferty leaves the Summit County Common Pleas Courtroom of Judge Lynne Callahan during a lunchtime break in the Craigslist murder trial in on Monday, Oct. 22, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Craig, a junior high minister at The Chapel, testifies on behalf of the defense of teenager Brogan Rafferty in the Summit County Common Pleas Courtroom of Judge Lynne Callahan during the Craigslist murder trial. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kerri Ann Moore exits the courtroom after giving testimony on behalf of the defense of teenager Brogan Rafferty in the Summit County Common Pleas Courtroom of Judge Lynne Callahan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defendant Brogan Rafferty leaves the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan at the end of testimony in the Craigslist murder trial on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Paul Scarsella, an assistant prosecutor in the Ohio Attorney General's Office, questions a witness before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan in the Craigslist murder trial on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan (right) speaks with attorneys John Alexander Jr. (left), Edward T. Smith and others during a sidebar in the Craigslist murder trial in on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)