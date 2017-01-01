Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
Parents wait at Lions Park in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to pick up their children after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
One student was injured and one student was taken into custody shortly after school started after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in Champaign County, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. West Liberty-Salem Local School District Superintendent Kraig Hissong said the shooting occurred just as classes were getting underway at the school complex roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus. (Eric Dietrich/Dayton Daily News via AP)