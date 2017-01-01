Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People embrace the rising temperatures by splashing around in Keller Fountain Park Tuesday in Portland. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records. (Sarah Silbiger/The Oregonian via AP)
Davi Sobotta holds up her hands as she tries out the last, large tabletop fan available at a Home Depot hardware store ahead of an expected heat wave Tuesday in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area began Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)