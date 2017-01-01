Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University guard Kris Brewer dunks on Temple's Dalton Pepper during the second half at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. The Golden Flashes lost the game 80-66. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Melvin Tabb (left) wrestles with Temple's T.J. DiLeo for a rebound in the first half at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. The Golden Flashes lost the game 80-66. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University Kris Brewer has his first half shot blocked by Temple's Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. The Golden Flashes lost the game 80-66. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Rob Senderoff has a few words for an official during the second half of the game against Temple at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. Senderoff was given a technical foul and the Golden Flashes lost the game 80-66. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Temple's Anthony Lee defends a shot in the paint by Kent State's Chris Evans during the first half at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. The Golden Flashes lost the game 80-66. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)