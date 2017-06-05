Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this photo taken on Monday June 5, 2017, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a General Election campaign visit to Clockwork Removals and Storage in Edinburgh. Theresa May is often compared to Margaret Thatcher, depicted by supporters as a 21st-century Iron Lady. But a bruising election campaign has dented her steely reputation. Britain's 60-year-old prime minister called a snap election three years early in a bid to increase her party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthen her hand in divorce negotiations with the EU.(Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, works on her campaign bus Tuesday June 6, 2017, as it travels near Stoke, England, during a tour of Britain on the penultimate day of campaigning for Thursday's general election. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
In this photo taken on Monday, June 5, 2017, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in central London. Theresa May is often compared to Margaret Thatcher, depicted by supporters as a 21st-century Iron Lady. But a bruising election campaign has dented her steely reputation. Britain's 60-year-old prime minister called a snap election _ three years early _ in a bid to increase her party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthen her hand in divorce negotiations with the EU. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)