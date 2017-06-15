Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Faced with increased financial pressures and a changing landscape for developmental disabilities care, Hattie Larlham is talking with other service providers about taking over the 56-year-old nonprofit.