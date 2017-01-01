Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dustin Redmond, 28, formerly Puffenbarger, wipes away a tear as he testifies in the trial of Willard McCarley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. Redmond was three in the 1992 when his mother Charlene Puffenbarger was murdered. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phyllis Puffenbarger, Charlene Puffenbarger's mother, is comforted by her grandson Derrek during a break in her testimony in the trial of Willard McCarley for the 1992 death of Charlene in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defendant Willard McCarley listens to defense attorney John Greven (not pictured) during his trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield has a discussion over photographs with assistant prosecutor Jay Cole before the trial of Willard McCarley for the 1992 death of Charlene Puffenbarger in Oldfield's court on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dustin Redmond, 28, formerly Puffenbarger, testifies in the trial of Willard McCarley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. Redmond was three in 1992 when his mother Charlene Puffenbarger was murdered. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phyllis Puffenbarger, Charlene Puffenbarger's mother, testifies in the trial of Willard McCarley for the 1992 death of Charlene in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defendant Willard McCarley (left) listens to defense attorneys John Greven (back to camera) and Scott Riley confer during his trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defendant Willard McCarley waits for the start of his trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)